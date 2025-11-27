Kings Defense Quarter Review: Clarke is becoming a Positive Surprise

After a quarter review of the Kings' forwards, it is now time to see how the Kings' defence has been doing.

With the Kings still a true contender through a quarter of the NHL season, let's take a look at how good the defence has been thus far.

Best Kings Defence

Starting with Drew Doughty, who was playing some great hockey until his unfortunate injury put him on injured reserve. In 19 games this season, Doughty has had 2 goals and 6 assists for 8 points. Doughty, so far this season, has a +7 in plus-minus and averages 22 minutes per game. While he did not put up the most points when Doughty was playing, his leadership and strong defensive skill set not only benefited his team but also gave the other defensemen confidence.

Another defenseman who has been playing well for the Kings is Joel Edmundson, who has 1 goal and 9 assists for 10 points in 23 games this season. Edmundson took a big step for the Kings after Doughty was put on Injured Reserve, as he filled the top defence role alongside Mikey Anderson. Edmundson has been averaging 17 minutes a game, but his ability to play on any line has provided the Kings with much-needed support, especially with Doughty gone.

Next is one of the Kings' young guys, and that's Brandt Clarke, the 22-year-old with 3 goals, 7 assists for 10 points in 23 games. The former 8th overall pick has finally emerged as a solid, reliable defenseman for the Kings, playing on the second line. He has shown both his offensive and defensive capabilities and is making a charge to be on the Kings' power play in the future, indicating that the team trusts him.

Lastly, the Kings' top left-handed defenseman, Mikey Anderson, has been one of the most reliable players this season. Anderson has registered 1 goal and 4 assists for 5 points in 23 games played, and he is averaging nearly 20 minutes a game. Anderson has been paired with Doughty, Ceci, Edmundson, and Dumoulin, and he has been able to adapt his style of play and play a solid game no matter who his linemate is, and the Kings have been able to use that to their advantage, especially with the injuries.

Disappointing Kings Defence

While the majority of the Kings' defensemen have been good, there have been some who are disappointing, and they are Cody Ceci and Brian Dumoulin, 2 guys who signed in the offseason. According to MoneyPuck, Ceci and Dumoulin, when paired together, have 9 goals against, which is tied with Edmundson and Clarke for the most as a pairing. The only difference is that the Clarke and Edmundson line have 11 goals for, and Ceci and Dumoulin have 1 goal for. Ceci is averaging 17 minutes a game, and Dumoulin is averaging nearly 20 minutes a game. While I wouldn't say they have been the worst defensive pairing in the NHL, they haven't been super good either, and fans weren't the happiest when the Kings signed both of them.

Even with these two defensemen being disappointing thus far, they are not playing super bad hockey; it's just that, compared to the other Kings defence, their negative play stands out more.

As the NHL season progresses, the Kings' defence, if it remains as it has been thus far, will be a big factor for them, possibly making the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.