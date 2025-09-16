LA Kings Should Consider Targeting Rangers Star Forward

Trade rumors will surround the NHL as the 2025-26 season gets going, especially for teams looking to contend. One team that will definitely have some of its players tossed around in speculation is the New York Rangers, and there is a star forward the Los Angeles Kings should keep an eye on if the Rangers don't start the season well.

One of their star forwards, Artemi Panarin, could be someone who comes up consistently in trade rumors as the season moves along, considering he is a pending unrestricted free agent following the 2025-26 campaign.

Panarin's massive cap hit makes him a tough target considering how much money the Kings would have to move out to be able to bring him in before the trade deadline, plus they run the risk of him just being a rental, and he has a full no-movement clause, which allows him to essentially choose if, and where, he is traded to.

If, in theory, all of these things fall into place, Panarin is someone the Kings should target.

Panarin Could Fill Out Kings' Top-Six Forward Group

According to PuckPedia, the Kings would have just enough money to be able to fit all of Panarin's cap hit if they can accrue cap space leading up to the 2026 Trade Deadline. They would still have to fork over a huge trade package to get something done, and that may be the toughest part.

Panarin is coming off a solid 2024-25 campaign, where he scored 37 goals and added 52 assists for 89 points through 80 games, which comes out to a 1.11 points-per-game average. His offensive dominance makes him one of the most interesting players to keep an eye on next season, and if he ever becomes available, the Kings should be all over it.

Realistically, the Rangers would likely look for a young, NHL-ready player like Alex Laferriere and some future assets in return. If the Kings tossed in Francesco Pinelli and a conditional 2027 first-round pick, which is conditioned on whether Panarin re-signs with the Kings or not, the deal probably gets done.

In a situation like this, the Rangers don't have to trade Panarin, but they may want to move him rather than risk losing him for nothing in the offseason. They may not have much leverage in a deal, so that would be the most they can get out of the Kings in a trade.

Time will tell if Panarin's name comes up whatsoever next season, but if it does, expect to hear plenty of teams interested in acquiring him.

Stay tuned in with your Los Angeles Kings here at The Hockey News, as the 2025-26 season inches closer.