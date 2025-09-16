LA Kings Should Target 2 Predators' Forwards, If They Become Available

The Los Angeles Kings are hoping they can make a deep playoff run next season, and while they made some questionable moves this summer, there are still some moves they can make to fill out their lineup and create a championship-caliber team heading into the postseason.

The Nashville Predators are on a different path right now. They made some moves last summer that made fans think they could be serious contenders, but it was a catastrophic failure, and they missed the playoffs.

If they continue down that path next season and become sellers closer to the 2026 Trade Deadline, the Kings should target two of their forwards.

Steven Stamkos

Steven Stamkos signed a four-year contract with the Predators last summer, after the Tampa Bay Lightning shockingly chose to let him walk to free agency. The 35-year-old played well in his first season with the Predators, scoring 27 goals and adding 26 assists for 53 points through 82 games, but it was a steep decline from what fans had expected of him.

With an $8,000,000 cap hit, the Kings would have to move money out to bring Stamkos in, but his natural scoring ability and playoff experience make him an enticing target. He could step into a top-six role with the Kings right away, but it will depend entirely on what the Predators would ask for in return.

Jonathan Marchessault

Jonathan Marchessault signed a five-year contract with the Predators last summer, and in his first season with the team, he scored 21 goals and added 35 assists for 56 points through 78 games. Throughout his career, he has scored 251 goals and added 292 assists for 543 points through 716 games.

He is a solid two-way forward with plenty of playoff experience and could be a solid addition to the Kings' lineup. He has a $5,500,000 cap hit, and just like Stamkos, the Kings would have to move money out to bring him in.

Both players have an incredible amount of playoff experience that could elevate the Kings' lineup when the postseason rolls around. They would have to part with some future assets in prospects and draft picks, on top of the money they have to move out, but it would be worth it to add veterans like these two to push their roster closer to a Stanley Cup victory.

Stay tuned in with your Los Angeles Kings here at The Hockey News, as the 2025-26 season inches closer.