Should LA Kings Target Available Utah Mammoth Goaltender?

The Los Angeles Kings have a solid lineup as they head toward the 2025-26 campaign hoping to finally get back into the championship picture. With a solid forward core and an elite starting goaltender, the Kings are considered as locks to take a playoff spot in the Pacific Division.

With that being said, one of their key issues is their goaltending depth. Darcy Kuemper is a solid starter and should help the Kings win games, but their situation behind him isn't promising. Recently, it was revealed the Utah Mammoth are expected to part with one of their goaltenders, and his affordable contract could be one of several reasons the Kings take a look at bringing him in.

Connor Ingram, who was recently cleared to return to play by the NHL/NHLPA assistance program, is expected to be playing elsewhere next season. He played 22 games last season before entering the program on March 9th, 2025.

General manager Bill Armstrong admitted he was likely headed to waivers, where he can attempt to continue his professional career, as the Mammoth plan to run a tandem of Vitek Vanecek and Karel Vejmelka next season.

“We’ll at some point in time put him through waivers, and through that process, he will either get a chance to play for another NHL team, or he will go to an AHL (American Hockey League) team,” Armstrong stated. “But at the end of the day, he will be playing, and that's what we're so excited for.”

Should the Kings Inquire?

The Kings' current backup, according to PuckPedia, is Anton Forsberg. While he should be able to provide quality starts throughout the season, Ingram could be a safer option for the team.

Ingram posted a 3.27 goals-against-average (GAA) and a .882 save percentage (SV%) in those 22 games last season, winning nine of them. Through 102 career games, he has posted a 3.14 GAA and a .902 SV% winning 39 of them and posting seven shutouts.

One thing that makes Ingram enticing is his cap hit, which is $1.95 million, compared to Forsberg's $2,250,000 cap hit. It isn't a major difference, but every dollar counts for contenders, and saving that money for someone who could be a little better could be worth taking the risk on.

Forsberg had solid stats with the Ottawa Senators last season, posting a 2.72 GAA and a .901 SV% through 30 games, winning 11 of them, and posting three shutouts.

They are very similar stats wise, but it could create some internal competition between the two goaltenders. It'll depend on if the Kings are willing to take the risk of losing one of them on waivers, or if they want to bank on Forsberg, but if they do, Ingram could be someone they take a risk on.

Should the Kings take the risk? Should they claim him?

Should the Kings take the risk? Should they claim him?