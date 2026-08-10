Will Cody Ceci or Brian Dumoulin Be Better For the Kings In 2027?

Cody Ceci and Brian Dumoulin both struggled on the third line defense last year. Which player is more likely to have a better season in 2027?
Ceci struggled immensely with getting the puck out of the defensive zone, which ultimately made him ineffective on offense. Ceci only recorded one goal and 9 total points throughout the entire year.
From the single goal that Ceci scored, he racked up a 1.9% shooting. This was the lowest percentage amongst all Kings players who played over 30 games.
Puck movement was such an issue for Ceci that his unit would struggle when he was on the ice. Ceci had a -10 net rating in the 2026 season, which was the second lowest for Los Angeles.
In order for Ceci to improve in 2027, he needs to limit the opponent’s rush chances and control the puck. This can allow Ceci’s unit to have more time in the offensive zone, ultimately making him less of a liability.
Similar to Ceci, Dumoulin also struggled when it came with puck movement and overall offense. Dumoulin hindered the offense due to the huge turnover problem he had throughout the season.
Dumoulin had 94 giveaways, which was the most from any player on the Kings. The constant giveaways led to the Kings spending more time away from the offensive zone.
The blue line was at risk since Dumoulin failed to contribute consistent production for his unit. Dumoulin racked up 3.3% shooting, the third lowest on the Kings roster.
Since Dumoulin also underperformed just like Ceci, it is a concern for the Kings if either can step up. However, if one of these defensemen were to improve next season, it would be Dumoulin.
Although Dumoulin had his fair share of struggles last season, there were still flashes of production he showcased. Dumoulin recorded 21 takeaways, which was the second most by a Kings defenseman.
Neither player had a ton of production on offense, but Dumoulin still had a greater impact than Ceci. Dumoulin had a 38.64 IPP, which was nearly double than Ceci, who recorded a 20.45 IPP.
Los Angeles didn’t receive the performance they wanted from the third defensive pairing, but Dumoulin was better. For this upcoming season, there is more of a chance that Dumoulin can improve and fix his errors.
If Dumoulin can make sharper passes and control his turnover problem, then he could be a valuable defenseman. On the other hand, Ceci makes fewer defensive plays and doesn’t keep up with the opponent’s pace. For the Kings to get better play from the third pairing, it would have to come from Dumoulin rather than Ceci.