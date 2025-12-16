(12-16-25) Wild Vs Capitals: Game Preview, Line Combinations

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (19-9-5) return to the ice tonight to face the Washington Capitals (18-10-4).

The Wild are 4-1-0 in their last five games and 7-2-1 in their last ten. The Caps are 2-1-2 in their last five and 7-1-2 in their last ten games.

Washington lost their last road game and is 8-5-2 on the road this season. Minnesota has won three straight at home and 11-3-4 at home this year.

Filip Gustavsson will start again for the Wild. He is 10-8-3 on the year with a 2.61 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage with two shutouts in 21 starts. He started the Wild's previous game against the Boston Bruins.

The Capitals beat the Wild 5-1 in October but prior to that meeting the Wild were 7-0-1 in their last eight games.

Alex Ovechkin has had some serious success against the Wild in his career. He leads the Caps with 21 goals, 19 assists and 40 points in 26 career games against Minnesota.

In 2017, he scored three power-play goals in the same game which is the mist ever by a Wild opponent in single game.

The Wild will have to attempt to slow down the best goal-scorer in the league tonight.

Wild Projected Lines

Kirill Kaprizov - Joel Eriksson Ek - Matt Boldy

Yakov Trenin - Danila Yurov - Vladimir Tarasenko

Marcus Foligno - Ryan Hartman - Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Ben Jones - Nico Sturm - Tyler Pitlick

Defense:

Quinn Hughes - Brock Faber

Daemon Hunt - Jared Spurgeon

Matt Kiersted - David Jiricek

Starting Goaltender: Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: None.

Injured: Jake Middleton (upper-body), Jonas Brodin (upper-body), Mats Zuccarello (upper-body), Marcus Johansson (lower-body), Vinnie Hinostroza (lower-body), Zach Bogosian (lower-body).

Capitals Projected Lines

Anthony Beauvillier - Dylan Strome - Alex Ovechkin

Aliaksei Protas - Justin Sourdif - Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael - Hendrix Lapierre - Ethen Frank

Sonny Milano - Nic Dowd - Brandon Duhaime

Defense:

Martin Fehervary - John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun - Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin - Trevor van Riemsdyk

Starting Goaltender: Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Bogdan Trineyev, Dylan McIlrath, Declan Chisholm.

Injured: Ryan Leonard (upper-body), Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower-body).



How to Watch & Listen: Tonight's game will be on Fanduel Sports Network North. Anthony LaPanta will be on the play-by-play with Ryan Carter as the color analyst and Kevin Gorg the reporter. The radio broadcast will be on KFAN FM 100.3 with Joe O'Donnell behind the mic doing the play-by-play. Tom Reid as the color analyst and Kevin Falness as the Studio Host.

