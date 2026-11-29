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Blake Coleman Finding His Offensive Confidence With Minnesota Wild
Nick Wosika-Imagn Images.
Nick Wosika-Imagn Images.
Nov 29, 2026 2:08 PMPublished Nov 29, 2026 2:08 PM
Blake Coleman has recorded four goals and five points over his last three games as the veteran forward continues to build chemistry and offensive confidence with the Minnesota Wild.
Lost in the disappointment of the Minnesota Wild's stunning third-period collapse against the Colorado Avalanche on Friday was another impressive offensive performance from Blake Coleman.
The veteran forward, who celebrated his 35th birthday on Saturday, has quietly become one of the Wild's hottest offensive players entering Sunday's matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks.
Coleman has recorded four goals and five points over his last three games and six goals and 10 points over his last eight games. Through 28 games this season, Coleman has 11 goals and seven assists.
He is on pace for 33 goals and 54 points. Which would be his second 30-goal season in his career. He scored 30 goals and had 54 points in 2023-24. Coleman is on pace to set a career-high in goals and tie his career-high in points.
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And according to the two-time Stanley Cup champion, a lot of it comes down to confidence and growing more comfortable with his teammates.
“There’s definitely a comfort the more you play with guys and a team,” Coleman said Friday.
Coleman recorded a goal and an assist in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to Colorado. His first-period goal also earned him a spot in the Wild's franchise record book.
At 34 years and 364 days old, Coleman became the oldest player in franchise history to score in four consecutive home games, surpassing Brian Rolston, who accomplished the feat at 33 years and 254 days old during the 2006-07 season.
Coleman's goal on Friday was a good example of the growing chemistry between him and Michael McCarron.
McCarron created space for Coleman, allowing him to drive toward the net before beating Avalanche goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood with a backhand.
“I saw I beat the ‘D’ off the wall. It’s a really great play by Big Mac,” Coleman said. “He sets a little pick there and leaves the puck for me. Just a high hockey IQ play by him to open up the space and then I had a feeling they’d kind of reach and just waited for the moment to pull across.”
Coleman also played a significant role in Minnesota's third goal of the afternoon.
After receiving a pass from Matt Boldy along the wall, Coleman found a cutting Brock Faber with a pass through the offensive zone. Faber then found Joel Eriksson Ek for his second goal of the game.
“We had a few good shifts leading into that. Got some pressure on them,” Coleman said. “Got the puck from Bolds coming up the wall and saw Fabes kind of making his cut and it felt like I could thread the needle there. And then just a heck of a play from Fabes and Ekky to finish it.”
It's the type of offensive play Coleman believes comes more naturally when things are going well.
“Even that play on that goal, plays that you’re accustomed to making but maybe I don’t want to say it’s a risky play but it’s a higher-leverage play and I think when things are going well you feel like you can make those plays and execute them,” Coleman said. “Just one of those things, confidence in this league is a big thing.”
While Coleman has built his NHL career around his two-way ability, physicality, penalty killing and postseason experience, his offensive contributions have become increasingly valuable to Minnesota.
On a team that features high-end offensive talent in Kirill Kaprizov, Boldy and Eriksson Ek, having a player like Coleman consistently produce from the bottom six adds another layer to Minnesota's offensive attack.
Coleman is projected to skate alongside McCarron and Bobby Brink on Minnesota's second line Sunday afternoon in Chicago.
The Wild will look to snap their two-game losing streak against a Blackhawks team that has won four consecutive games.
And Coleman, now 35, will look to extend his goal streak to four games.
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