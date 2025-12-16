Former Wild Defenseman Records Two Points In Canucks Debut

The Minnesota Wild made a blockbuster trade with the Vancouver Canucks on Friday for superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes.

Minnesota gave up Zeev Buium, Marco Rossi, Liam Ohgren and a first round pick.

All three Canucks made their debut on Sunday against the New Jersey Devils.

Rossi, 24, finished with one shot on goal in 18:16 minutes of ice time. It was his first game in over a month. He had missed a month with a broken foot.

Buium, 20, picked up an assist in the first minute of the game on the power play. He then added a power-play goal. All under eight minutes into the game.

The rookie defenseman finished with two points in the Canucks' win.

He became the first defenseman in franchise history to record multiple points in the first period of his Canucks debut, and only the third defenseman to record multiple points in his Canucks debut overall.

Funny enough, he also became the youngest defenseman to record a point in his Canucks' debut since Hughes.

