'I Don't Know What You're Talking About': Inside How Hughes Forgot His Gear In New Jersey The Day Of His Wild Debut

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (19-9-5) defeated the Boston Bruins (19-14-0) 6-2 on Sunday night in what was Quinn Hughes' Wild debut.

And boy did he ever shine.

On Friday the Wild made the trade for Hughes. On Saturday Minnesota played a 1:00 p.m. game against the Ottawa Senators. Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin missed the game because he flew to New Jersey to pick up Hughes.

Hughes was in New Jersey because the Vancouver Canucks were set to play the Devils on Saturday. Quinn's brothers Luke and Jack are both on the Devils so Quinn said they were expecting 70-80 people there to watch.

Luke scored in that game but Quinn was traded and was heading to Minnesota at the time of the game.

“No, but they knew it was coming," Quinn said on if he was with his brothers at the time of the trade. "I was happy to see them. Obviously, missed I think we were supposed to have 70 or 80 people at that Devils and Vancouver game. So, I missed a bunch of those people but yeah it was just nice to see Jack and Luke. I haven’t seen them in three or four months.”

Guerin went to pick up Hughes from New Jersey and take him back to Minnesota. They loaded him up and his stuff on the plane and started heading back home.

Only one problem.

They forgot his hockey gear.

“I don’t know what you’re talking about," Hughes laughed when asked about forgetting his gear.

“It was definitely on me. But I’m thankful I got some really good people in my corner that were able to make it work for me.”

Guerin joined the Wild's broadcast during the second period when Hughes was making his debut and shared how they forgot his gear in his brother Jack's car.

Somehow they were able to have his stuff flown here the day of the game and Hughes was able to play against the Bruins on Sunday.

It was almost a funny story but luckily the Wild got his gear here in time. It was a fun flight though.

"Yeah, he’s a funny guy. Obviously, a tremendous career, and really appreciate him trading the assets that he did to get me," Hughes said on his flight with Guerin. "Some teams, they’re in until they hear what they have to trade to get me, but Billy was just full in. I think that was his first offer. So, obviously I want to do what I can here and prove him right. How he handled me with the 4 Nations last year, too, gave me a glimpse of what a good person he is. And, honestly, he was a big reason why I wanted to come here."

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com.

Recent Minnesota Wild Stories

Quinn Hughes ‘Extremely Open-Minded’ About Future With Wild After First Night In Minnesota

Hughes arrives in Minnesota, impressing immediately with his calm demeanor and on-ice performance, fueling excitement for his future with the Wild.

- 'We Want To Compete For The Stanley Cup': Why Bill Guerin Went All In.

- Wild Acquire Quinn Hughes From Vancouver For Zeev Buium, Marco Rossi And More.

- When The Ice Shrinks, The Wild's Game Is Built To Hold Up.

- 'Sometimes You Gotta Look Yourself In The Mirror': Matt Boldy's Message Has Now Become The Wild's Mantra.

- A Historic Start: Wild's Jesper Wallstedt Joins Nearly Century-Old Company With Record Rookie Surge.