The Roar Said Everything: Wild Fans Welcome Quinn Hughes

ST. PAUL, Minn - The Minnesota Wild (18-9-5) hosted the Boston Bruins (19-13-0) for a second of a back-to-back. It was Wild debut for newly acquired defenseman Quinn Hughes.

And boy did the Wild fans welcome him.

Before warmups even started there was a buzz in the building. Warmups were more packed than usual. Fans had already boughten Hughes jerseys from the team store and were wearing them by the glass.

Many posters saying things along the lines of Welcome Quinn alined the glass for warmups. As Hughes stepped on the ice for warmups he got a bit of a cheer.

Every time he touched to puck in warmups, eyes where on him. After warmups concluded Hughes was the last guy on the ice. He skated around and fired a few shots on net.

That got the crowd going. As he skated off, the crowd gave him another cheer.

Hughes, 26, was paired with Brock Faber in his Wild debut. When they announced the starting lineup, Hughes got a loud roar from the crowd when his name was announced.

Finally his first shift. Hughes made a nice zone entry and set up a play where his defense partner, Faber, shot it wide.

Hughes went back to the bench and got his blades changed by the Tony DaCosta. Every time he touched the puck fans would watch closely.

In the first period Hughes spun off a check and passed one to Faber who gave it right back. He entered the zone then dropped off a pass between his legs for Vladimir Tarasenko who later fed Faber for a shot on net.

During the second TV Timeout, the Wild played a Hughes montage video and said Welcome Quinn Hughes on the Jumbotron. Hughes got another loud ovation.

It is safe to say the Wild fans love Hughes already and are embracing him. What a fun time this will be as they are already calling it Quinnesota.

