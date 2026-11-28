Minnesota Wild
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Wild Blow Three-Goal Lead in Stunning Loss to Avalanche, Exposing Late-Game Issues
Nick Wosika-Imagn Images.
Nick Wosika-Imagn Images.
Nov 28, 2026 1:10 AMPublished Nov 28, 2026 1:10 AM
Minnesota surrendered three late extra-attacker goals in a stunning collapse against Colorado, highlighting defensive lapses and a lack of urgency that derailed a dominant fifty-minute performance.
ST. PAUL, Minn. — For the better part of 50 minutes, the Minnesota Wild (18-4-6) were in control against one of the NHL's most dangerous offensive teams.
Then, it all fell apart.
The Wild surrendered three extra-attacker goals in the final seven-plus minutes of regulation before falling 4-3 in a shootout to the Minnesota Wild (15-7-3) on Friday. Minnesota has now dropped consecutive games after having its 15-game point streak snapped on Wednesday against the Utah Mammoth.
“Like I said, our first 50 minutes, we played great,” Wild defenseman Brock Faber said. “Our last 10 we played terribly, so we got to play a full 60.”
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Behind two goals from Joel Eriksson Ek and another from Blake Coleman, the Wild carried a 3-0 lead into the third period. But despite the three-goal deficit, the Avalanche never felt they were out of the game.
“We’re in here kinda feeling like there’s plenty of hockey still, right? And we were playing good,” Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog said. “You never know. If you get one, first 10 minutes and then maybe get a special teams one, you know know, and then all of a sudden it’s a one-goal game.”
The turning point came with 7:10 remaining in regulation when Kirill Kaprizov and Parker Kelly were assessed coincidental penalties, resulting in four-on-four hockey.
Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar took an unconventional approach, pulling goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood to create a five-on-four advantage and deploying his top power-play personnel.
“But you’re kinda running out of time and looking at the clock,” Bednar said. “I felt like it was as good of an opportunity as we might get, you know? To get a man advantage, so we just did it.”
Colorado capitalized before scoring twice more with the extra attacker, including the game-tying goal from T.J. Hughes.
“Unfortunately, that is one I would want back to block,” Faber said of Colorado's first goal. “Then, from there, they kept pressing and we did the opposite.”
Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt offered a candid assessment of what transpired in front of him during the third period.
“It went quick and felt like they were hungrier to get to our net front than maybe we were to keep them away from there,” Wallstedt said. “Obviously, they get one sniff of it, and then they get energy and just get going from it. Yeah, a hard one right now.”
After neither team scored in overtime, Cale Makar delivered the decisive goal in the shootout to complete Colorado's comeback.
Remarkably, Blackwood was not in the net for any of Colorado's three regulation goals.
“I don’t know if I have,” Landeskog said when asked if he had ever been part of a game in which his team scored three extra-attacker goals. “If felt like, why not today? You know what I mean? We were kinda due for one of these come-from-behind wins.”
For Wild head coach John Hynes, Friday's loss highlighted a concerning trend over Minnesota's last two games.
The Wild failed to capitalize on a late four-minute power play against Utah on Wednesday before surrendering three extra-attacker goals against Colorado on Friday.
“So, to me, I think that from a 5-on-5 perspective, I think we did a pretty good job the last two nights,” Hynes said. “But what ultimately cost us was special teams and special situations. So, that’s our job to make sure that we’re better at dealing with those situations than we have, and I think that’s been the difference in the last two games.”
There is no doubt that missing superstar defenseman Quinn Hughes has a big factor in this. The Wild are 1-1-2 in the four games that Hughes has missed.
The power play has gone 2-for-13 for a 15.4% power play percentage without Hughes. The power play with Hughes is 22-for-85 for a 25.9% power play percentage.
Hughes is not a penalty killer but there is not doubt the Wild would have likely captilized on a few more power play chances if Hughes was in the lineup.
That does not excuse a bad penalty kill though.
Coleman, a two-time Stanley Cup champion, pointed to Minnesota's indecisiveness when defending Colorado's extra attacker.
“A lot of guys kind of in between on pressure, not sure when to go,” Coleman said. “We just gave them a lot of time. I just think they’ve got their best players on the ice, you gotta make it uncomfortable for them. We gave them time and space. When you do that, you don’t take away their threats. That’s the way it goes. It just never should have gotten to that.”
Despite the disappointing nature of Friday's loss, Hynes believes there is value in the adversity Minnesota has experienced over its last two games.
For a team with postseason aspirations, learning how to execute in high-leverage situations now could prove beneficial later in the season.
The Wild are now 18-4-6 on the season. While their record remains impressive, Friday's loss served as a reminder of how quickly a game can get away from even the NHL's best teams.
“The game’s completely in our control and in hand,” Coleman said. “We've got a veteran team and guys that know how to win. A bit of a shocker, but better to learn this lesson now than late in the year.”
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