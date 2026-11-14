Game 20: Canadiens vs. Avalanche: Without MacKinnon And Makar

Up front, Nick Szuki has more than a point per game against the visitors with 13 in 11 games. Phillip Danault comes in second place with 10 points in 22 games, and three players are tied for third with seven points: Juraj Slafkovsky (in seven games), Alexandre Carrier (in 14 games), and Mike Matheson (in 15 games). While Cole Caufield doesn’t make the top three (five points in eight games), he is on a five-game points streak right now (4-2-6), and the Avs would do well to keep an eye on him. As for Mike Matheson, he will be a game-time decision.