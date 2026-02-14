2 Canadiens Prospects Semi-Finalists For Mike Richter Award

Cournoyer is currently in his first season with Cornell University, and there is no question that the Canadiens prospect has impressed. In 19 games with the school on the year, the 20-year-old goaltender has a 14-5-0 record, a 1.91 goals-against average, and a .922 save percentage. These are undoubtedly strong numbers from the 2025 fifth-round pick, so it makes sense that he is in the running for the award.