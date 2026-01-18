2026 Is The New 2016 – Montreal Canadiens Edition

A new trend has taken over social media of late, sharing throwback pictures from 2016, because, as the viral trend says, 2026 is the new 2016. What would the Montreal Canadiens’ post look like if they put a bit of effort into it instead of just sharing pictures of the two players who remain Habs from that era (Brendan Gallagher and Phillip Danault)?
Well, 2016 started with a bang for Canadiens fans when their favourite conquered Gillette Stadium, beating the Boston Bruins in the January 1, 2016 Winter Classic. It was a memorable game, not just because of the 5-1 scoreline, but also because it was Gallagher’s first game back from a serious hand injury, and he got a goal and an assist while Paul Byron led the charge with two goals. The game was played without two big names, though. An injury sidelined Carey Price, while Brad Marchand was serving a three-game suspension.
Speaking of Price, the 2015-2016 season was probably the worst one of his career, not statistically, but health-wise. After a record-breaking season in which he cleaned out at the NHL awards, the netminder could only manage to play 12 games. He was shut down for three weeks at the end of October and tried to come back at the end of November, but he could only manage three games before bowing out again. In fact, he didn’t play a single game in the 2016 part of that season. He came back with a vengeance the following season, but still, for most of 2016, the Canadiens were without him, and they got a glimpse of what the team would be like without the ace netminder; it was a bleak picture.
2016 was a big year, trade-wise as well. Marc Bergevin turned two pending UFAs (Dale Weise and Thomas Fleischmann) into Danault and a second-round pick in 2018. That pick would become Alexander Romanov, which would eventually be used to land Kirby Dach on the floor at the 2022 draft.
A month before the Danault trade, however, Bergevin completed a trade that seemed to have only one aim: keep John Scott out of the All-Star Game. The GM had made a deal with the then Arizona Coyotes, sending them Jarred Tinordi and Stefan Fournier for Scott and Victor Bartley. The Canadiens had then sent him down to the AHL, but eventually, the NHL ruled that Scott was eligible to play and made him the Pacific Division team’s captain. A popular campaign would then see him be voted the game’s MVP.
In the span of five days in June, Bergevin made three more trades. He sent Lars Eller to the Washington Capitals for two picks, acquired Andrew Shaw from the Chicago Blackhawks for two draft picks (one of which would become Alex DeBrincat), and finally, on June 29, 2016, he traded P.K. Subban to the Nashville Predators for Shea Weber. This deal would be talked about for years to come, splitting the fanbase.
Collectively, the year 2016 wasn’t a great one for the Habs; they finished the 2015-16 season with just 82 points and missed the playoffs. They would bounce back the following season, thanks in large part to the 2016 free agent signing of Alexander Radulov. The Russian would become a fan favourite, but his stay in Montreal ended abruptly when the GM was unable to sign him to a new contract in July 2017.
While 2026 may be the new 2016 on social media, the Canadiens are much better off in 2026, no longer overly relying on a goaltender whose career was cut short by injuries and with offensive players much more productive than Max Pacioretty (who finished 2016 with 64 points), Alex Galchenyuk (who had 56 points), and Tomas Plekanec (who had 54 points). 10 years on, Nick Suzuki is on pace for 90 points, Lane Hutson for 84 points, and Cole Caufield for 80 points. The Habs finished the 2015-16 season with a total of 221 goals scored. This year, after 49 games, they have already scored 168 goals and are on pace for 281. Anyone want to go back to 2016?
