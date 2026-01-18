2026 Is The New 2016 – Montreal Canadiens Edition

Speaking of Price, the 2015-2016 season was probably the worst one of his career, not statistically, but health-wise. After a record-breaking season in which he cleaned out at the NHL awards, the netminder could only manage to play 12 games. He was shut down for three weeks at the end of October and tried to come back at the end of November, but he could only manage three games before bowing out again. In fact, he didn’t play a single game in the 2016 part of that season. He came back with a vengeance the following season, but still, for most of 2016, the Canadiens were without him, and they got a glimpse of what the team would be like without the ace netminder; it was a bleak picture.