3 Canadiens Back At Practice In Regular Jerseys

These three Canadiens were all at practice in regular jerseys.
The Montreal Canadiens forwards Kirby Dach, Jake Evans, and Patrik Laine all participated in regular jerseys during the club's Jan. 16 practice.
Dach, Evans, and Laine have all been sidelined for the Canadiens due to injury. However, with all three of them returning to practice in regular jerseys, it appears that they are each getting closer to returning to game action.
The Canadiens are set to face off against the Ottawa Senators on Jan. 17. At this time, it has not been announced that any of these three players will play. Even if they end up each being ruled out, it is still very encouraging that they were all present at the Canadiens' latest practice in regular jerseys.
Dach has not played for the Canadiens since their Nov. 15 matchup against the Boston Bruins. In 15 games this season with Montreal, the 6-foot-4 forward has recorded five goals and seven points.
Evans' most recent appearance was on Dec. 20 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. In 34 games this season with the Original Six club, he has posted five goals, five assists, and 10 points.
As for Laine, he has not been in the Canadiens' lineup since their Oct. 16 game against the Nashville Predators. He has played in just five games this season for Montreal because of it, where he has one assist.