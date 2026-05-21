3 Canadiens Who Are X-Factors For Eastern Conference Final

These three Canadiens will need to be watched closely in the Eastern Conference Final.
The Montreal Canadiens kick off their Eastern Conference Final series against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. The Habs will be looking to start the series off on the right foot by winning Game 1.
It is no secret that the Canadiens are being viewed as underdogs in this series against the Hurricanes. While this is the case, the Habs have the potential to prove their doubters wrong and advance to the Stanley Cup Final.
If the Canadiens hope to knock out the Hurricanes, they will need these three X-factors to step up for them.
Jakub Dobes
Jakub Dobes' incredible play this post-season is a massive reason why the Canadiens are still in the playoffs. His ability to bounce back after losses has been especially impressive, and they will need him to continue to shine against a very good Hurricanes club if they hope to win the series. In 14 games this post-season, Dobes has an 8-6 record, a 2.52 goals-against average, and a .910 save percentage.
Alex Newhook
Can Alex Newhook keep the magic alive in the Eastern Conference Final? The 25-year-old forward was a big reason why the Canadiens knocked out the Sabres, as he had six goals and an assist in the series. This included him scoring the Game 7 overtime winner. If Newhook can keep this kind of play up and provide the Habs with strong secondary scoring against Carolina, it would be massive.
Lane Hutson
Lane Hutson is another Canadiens player to watch in this series against the Hurricanes. The 22-year-old blueliner has given the Canadiens strong offense from the point, as he has two goals and 14 points in 14 games this post-season. He is also on a six-game point streak. The Canadiens need him to keep this up against a deep Hurricanes squad.