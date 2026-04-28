3 Key Canadiens Absent From Practice Ahead Of Game 5

These three Canadiens did not participate in team practice ahead of Game 5.
The Montreal Canadiens held practice on Tuesday as they prepare for their Game 5 matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday.
However, three notable Canadiens players were absent from practice, as Juraj Slafkovsky, Josh Anderson, and Mike Matheson did not skate with the team.
While Slafkovsky and Anderson did not practice with the Canadiens on Tuesday, Habs head coach Martin St. Louis confirmed that the pair will be available for Game 5. As for Matheson, he skated with Noah Dobson before the Canadiens' official team practice.
In four games so far this postseason, Slafkovsky has three goals. This is after he set career highs with 30 goals, 43 assists, and 73 points in 82 games for the Canadiens this regular season.
Anderson has two goals and a plus-2 rating in four games so far this postseason for the Canadiens. In 72 regular-season games for the Canadiens in 2025-26, the 6-foot-3 winger had 14 goals and 23 points.
As for Matheson, he has one assist in four playoff games so far against the Bolts. This is after he finished the 2025-26 campaign with seven goals, 30 assists, 37 points, and a plus-9 rating in 78 games.