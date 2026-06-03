3 Potential Landing Spots for Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher

Gallagher made it clear during his exit interview that he is open to the idea of playing for the Vancouver Canucks. With this, they are an obvious potential landing spot for Gallagher. It is also not difficult to understand why he is interested in playing for the Canucks, as he grew up in Tsawwassen, British Columbia. If the Canucks brought him in, he would give them a well-respected veteran to help mentor their younger players as they continue their rebuild.