4 Canadiens Rated Among Best Forwards In NHL 27

EA Sports has revealed the top 300 forwards in NHL 27, and four Montreal Canadiens have made the cut: Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Ivan Demidov, and Juraj Slafkovsky
Seeing these four Canadiens players be rated among the best forwards in NHL 27 is not surprising in the slightest.
Suzuki landed the top rating out of the four Habs forwards, as he has been given a 93 overall rating. It is easy to understand why, as he recorded 29 goals, 72 assists, 101 points, and a plus-37 rating in 82 games last season for Montreal. He also won the Selke Trophy.
Caufield has been given a 90 overall rating in NHL 27. The 25-year-old winger was fantastic for the Canadiens this past season for Montreal, as he posted 51 goals, 37 assists, and 88 points in 81 games.
Next up is Demidov, as the star young forward has been given an 88 overall rating. The 20-year-old winger has earned this, as he posted 19 goals, 43 assists, and 62 points in 82 games with the Habs as a rookie last season.
As for Slafkovsky, he has been given an 87 overall rating in NHL 27. This comes after the 22-year-old winger had a big year for the Canadiens, posting 30 goals, 43 assists, and 73 points in 82 games.