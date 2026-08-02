Big-Hearted Dobes Made One Lucky Kid’s Day

After practice, the coach came back not only with the signed jersey, but also with the stick the masked man had been using in practice, autographed as well. Needless to say, the youngster was very pleased, and the mother was touched by the gesture. She later reached out to Dobes on Instagram to thank him, and he replied, saying he was happy to help. That’s hardly a surprising gesture from the goaltender; he has often shown this past season that he’s a very emotional guy, and clearly, he was moved by the youngster’s story.