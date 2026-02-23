Canadiens: 2 Blackhawks Trade Targets To Consider

The Canadiens could use a solid two-way forward who chips in offensively in their bottom six, and Ilya Mikheyev would have the potential to provide them just that. The 31-year-old forward is in the middle of a solid season with the Blackhawks, as he has recorded 11 goals, 12 assists, and 23 points in 52 games. This is after he had 20 goals and a career-high 34 points in 80 games for Chicago this past season.