Canadiens: 2 Blackhawks Trade Targets To Consider

The Chicago Blackhawks are expected to be among the league's sellers ahead of the 2026 NHL trade deadline. Because of this, let's look at two Blackhawks whom the Montreal Canadiens should consider pursuing in this latest edition of the Habs trade targets series.
Ilya Mikheyev, RW
The Canadiens could use a solid two-way forward who chips in offensively in their bottom six, and Ilya Mikheyev would have the potential to provide them just that. The 31-year-old forward is in the middle of a solid season with the Blackhawks, as he has recorded 11 goals, 12 assists, and 23 points in 52 games. This is after he had 20 goals and a career-high 34 points in 80 games for Chicago this past season.
With numbers like these, Mikheyev would give the Canadiens a bit more secondary offensive production if acquired. Yet, his strong defensive play is what could benefit the Canadiens the most, as he is a very effective penalty killer.
Jason Dickinson, C
While Jason Dickinson would not give the Canadiens an answer for their second-line center spot, he could still be a very solid addition to their bottom six. Like Mikheyev, Dickinson is well-known for being an impactful defensive forward, so he would also offer the Canadiens another option for their penalty kill if acquired.
In 43 games this season, Dickinson has six goals, seven assists, 13 points, and 45 hits. While he does not provide a ton of offense, his smart defensive play could make him a solid addition to Montreal's forward depth.