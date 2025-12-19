Canadiens & 2 More Teams Linked To Kings' Phillip Danault

The Montreal Canadiens' biggest need right now is another center. Because of this, they have been viewed as a top suitor for Los Angeles Kings forward Phillip Danault.

The Canadiens' interest in Danault has already been known. Yet, based on a new report, the Habs are not the only team that is interested in acquiring Danault.

During the latest episode of TSN Insider Trading, Pierre LeBrun reported that the Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, and Utah Mammoth are among the teams that are interested in acquiring Danault.

"They're getting calls on him," LeBrun said about the Kings and Danault. "Among the teams that have called: Montreal, New Jersey, Utah. A long list of teams, all the teams you could think of that need help at center have obviously checked in with LA because it's so rare for centers to be available."

Hearing that Danault is generating plenty of interest is not necessarily surprising. Even if he has had a slow start to the 2025-26 season, his impressive resume shows that he has the potential to bounce back. Just this past season alone with the Kings, he posted 43 points in 80 games. The smart two-way center has also recorded at least 40 points in seven different seasons.

Interestingly, there was also a Kings scout present during the Canadiens' Dec. 18 contest against the Chicago Blackhawks. This is notable with Montreal having confirmed interest in Danault.

Nevertheless, it will be fascinating to see if the Canadiens can successfully bring back Danault to Montreal. In 360 games during his six-year stint with the Habs, he posted 54 goals, 140 assists, 194 points, and a plus-47 rating.