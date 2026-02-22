Canadiens: 2 Potential Trade Targets From Flames

The Canadiens have two trade targets from the Flames that could be strong fits.
Recently, we here at The Hockey News Montreal Canadiens have been looking at potential trade targets for the Habs from clubs that are expected to be sellers.
In this latest edition of the series, let's discuss two potential trade targets from the Calgary Flames that could be strong fits on the Canadiens' roster.
Nazem Kadri, C
Nazem Kadri has been connected to the Canadiens often this season, and it makes sense given their need for another star center. If the Canadiens landed Kadri, he could fit very nicely as their second-line center and power play.
Kadri would also give the Canadiens a veteran forward who has a Stanley Cup on his resume. Furthermore, he would be more than a rental for Montreal if acquired, as he has a $7 million cap hit until the end of the 2028-29 season.
Yet, with Kadri being one of the top centers in the trade market and having multiple years left on his deal, there is no question that the Flames would want a big return in a potential move.
Blake Coleman, LW/RW
Blake Coleman is another notable Flames trade candidate who has been linked to the Canadiens this season. If the Canadiens brought him in, he would be an excellent addition to their middle six.
Coleman is exactly the kind of forward that the Canadiens should be going after. This is because he not only contributes solid secondary offensive production, but also plays a heavy game. Furthermore, he is capable of playing multiple positions and is also well-known for his leadership qualities, which add to his appeal.
Like Kadri, Coleman would be more than a rental for the Canadiens, as he has a $4.9 million cap hit until the end of next season.