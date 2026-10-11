Canadiens: A Vote Of Confidence For Xhekaj?
Oct 11, 2026 7:30 PM
Jayden Struble has left the Montreal Canadiens and Arber Xhekaj is still there, is that a vote of confidence for him from the organization? It's still not crystal clear.
Kent Hughes began to break the logjam on the left side of the Montreal Canadiens’ blueline on Friday night by sending Jayden Struble to the Nashville Predators. For the last four seasons, Struble had been competing for a roster spot with Arber Xhekaj for the last three seasons and was poised to do it again this season. This time, however, Adam Engstrom had joined the fight, and with Kaiden Guhle ready to jump back into action, something had to give.
Fans have generally welcomed Struble being dealt, even though the 25-year-old sometimes partnered with Lane Hutson; he wasn’t the fan favourite, but Xhekaj and his gritty side were. This past offseason, Xhekaj took some time to sign his new deal, likely because the blueline was so crowded.
This season, Xhekaj has seen more action in four games, though that's a small sample. In all but one game, he played 12 or more minutes. He’s been used on the penalty kill, and after getting hit with a ten-minute misconduct on Thursday night, he wasn’t benched. Martin St-Louis still used him. Granted, as Lane Hutson said after the game, it was a questionable call, one that might not have happened had he not been called Xhekaj, but still. In game five, he only had 7:30 of ice time, but there were seven defensemen in the lineup, meaning less ice-time to go around.
The Hamilton native seems to have a longer leash this season, and he might have been craving that last year; at the smallest mistake, he was stapled to the bench. Still, Xhekaj doesn’t see Struble being traded as a vote of confidence from the organization to him:
Xhekaj on his reality
I don’t look at it that way really. There are still a lot of guys, still a lot of good prospects, so I still have to earn my spot every day, work on my game. I don’t look at it like that.
Xhekaj isn’t wrong; with Guhle back in action, the Canadiens will dress seven defensemen on Saturday night. When the same question was put to St-Louis, the coach found a nifty way to sidestep the question:
St-Louis on Struble
Well, yes, I mean, with Strubs [Jayden Struble] we reached a point where we cannot give him what he deserves a bit more. He’s an NHL defenseman, and I think he’ll get a better opportunity to grow his game. He gave us great hockey; he's a great guy, so we wish him the best.
He might not have said that Xhekaj has earned a vote of confidence, but the proof is in the pudding: he’s been using the hulking defenseman more than before and whichever way you look at it, he’s still in Montreal while Struble isn’t. When the bench boss was pushed a bit more about Xhekaj, he explained:
St-Louis' assessment of Xhekaj's season start
I think he’s – Arber gave us some good minutes. He’s helped us on the kill, in managing ice time. I think he can be dangerous in the offensive zone on the right side. He’s got a big one-timer and stuff. So overall, I’ve liked what I’ve seen.
It remains to be seen whether Xhekaj stays in the lineup when the Canadiens revert to a more traditional six-blueliner, 12-forward formation, but so far, so good for the fan favourite.
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