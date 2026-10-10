Canadiens Reportedly Still In On Larkin

By the way, Larkin, there’s been lots of reporting that people have tried to talk him into Montreal; he would be God there. That would be a perfect place for him. Suzuki and him as the one-two punch? That would be a perfect place for him. And, you know, I think you’ve got [Lane] Hutson, [Cole] Caufield, American guys, very happy and thriving there, team on the way up, though they can’t beat Carolina right now, but team on the way up; I think that would set up so well for him.