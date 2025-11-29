Canadiens: About The Matheson Contract

On Friday, the Montreal Canadiens announced that they had signed veteran blueliner Mike Matheson to a five-year contract extension. Negotiations had been rumoured to be underway for quite some time for the two sides, and the extension didn’t really surprise anyone, although the terms of the contract did.

The 31-year-old blueliner put pen to paper on a five-year deal, which will see him collect an average of $6 million per season. Furthermore, for the first three years of the agreement, the contract includes a full no-movement clause, something that Kent Hughes had never granted to any of his players. Then, for the last two years of the pact, it includes a modified no-trade clause (a 14-team no-trade list in 2029-30 and a five-team no-trade list for the fifth and final year).

This is not far from a perfect deal for the organization. Since arriving in Montreal in the first Jeff Petry trade, the Pointe-Claire native has been a significant cog of the Canadiens’ machine. Respected on and off the ice, he’s a proven leader, a loved teammate and an exemplary professional, the perfect soldier to go into battle with, one that doesn’t question the orders and is fully dedicated to completing his mission.

Given Matheson’s age, the deal may be a bit on the long side, and TVA Sports’ Anthony Martineau reported yesterday that initially, the team was hoping to sign the rearguard to a three-year deal while the players was after a six-year pact. Both sides agreed to give a little and meet somewhere in the middle, perhaps not in terms of years, but when you look at the big picture.

The Canadiens may have given more years than they wanted, but the contract's AAV more than makes up for it. Had Matheson tested the free agency water this upcoming summer, he would have absolutely been able to get a much more lucrative deal; he gave the Tricolore an impressive hometown discount. Asked about the contract, he explained:

There may have been more money elsewhere but that's not my priority. My priority is to be part of this group and win. I'm giving myself a bigger chance to do that here. It's also important for the team to have more money to keep the players we have. Family was also important

- Matheson on his priority

Clearly, the defenseman believes in what Hughes and Jeff Gorton have been building in recent years and this signing brought me back to when the Canadiens GM had signed goaltender Jake Allen to a two-year contract extension. Back then, Martin St-Louis had said: "You need guys that are willing to plant trees knowing they’ll never sit in the shade. You need guys like that. And Jake is that.…"

Since 2022, Matheson has been in Montreal helping to plant many trees, but he wasn’t about to leave for a gold rush without enjoying the shade the trees he helped plant are already starting to provide. He’s been a great guide not only for the young defensemen on the team, but for any rookie who has joined the team. He might have never been a forward, but he’s been in the league for 650 games now, and he’s got a wealth of experience that he has shared with his young teammates.

The fact that Matheson puts winning above monetary gain is yet another example of the blueliner being ready to do what’s best for the team. He’s clearly aware of the importance of having cap flexibility and space:

In saying that, I think the next important thing is also having money for the team to keep the guys we have for the years to come. That's important too. A third reason would be on the family side.

Over the years, Matheson has agreed to his role changing a lot. When St-Louis moved him from the first power play unit to the second, he didn’t pout. He understood that it was the right thing to do given Lane Hutson’s offensive talent. This season, when he was taken entirely off the power play, he didn’t complain either; he knew that Noah Dobson’s offensive instincts meant he needed to be on the man-advantage. Instead, he embraced his role as a penalty killer, and he rolled up his sleeve to gather points at even strength. What that means is that as other defensemen mature or join, Matheson will be ready to trust the process and do what is asked of him to help the team win. He has proven that time and time again on the ice, and now off the ice with that contract extension.

This signature is also more than just a contract; it sends a clear message to the league that players are now willing to earn less to play in Montreal. Hughes and Gorton have made this team attractive, and soon, that will show in free agency as well. Players around the league are seeing what’s happening in Montreal and taking notes.

