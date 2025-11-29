Canadiens Face Blast From The Past In Colorado

The Montreal Canadiens are in Denver today to take on the Colorado Avalanche, one of the league's hottest teams. Nathan MacKinnon currently leads the scoring race with 39 points in just 23 games, while linemates Martin Necas (30 points) and Artturi Lehkonen (21 points) are also flying high. As always, Cale Makar leads all defensemen in points with 30, seven points ahead of his nearest pursuer, Josh Morrissey.

After making way for Samuel Montembeault for Friday afternoon’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Jakub Dobes will be back in the Habs’ net this afternoon. The Czech rookie faced the Colorado Avalanche once in his young career, his second game last January. The netminder was named the first star of the match after backstopping the Habs to a 2-1 shootout win, stopping 22 of the 23 shots he faced in regulation and the two shots he faced in the shootout, finishing the night with a .957 save percentage. This is the kind of play the Sainte-Flanelle will need from him on Saturday afternoon.

The offence will have its work cut out for it, too, since the Avalanche are getting some of the best goaltending in the league this season. The tandem formed by Scott Wedgewood and Mackenzie Blackwood has been firing on all cylinders. The former has a .918 SV while the latter has an impressive .928 SV.

In fact, Wedgewood is doing so well that he’s been mentioned as a goaltending possibility for Team Canada at the Olympics. The national side must think outside the box, given that Adin Hill is injured and both Montembeault and Jordan Binnington are struggling this season.

However, Wedgewood, who has played most of the Avalanche game this season, has only faced the Habs once and came out on the losing end of the duel with a 4.45 GAA and a .778 SV. That could have been encouraging news for the Canadiens, but Blackwood’s record against the Habs is almost flawless. He’s 5-0-2 against the Sainte-Flanelle and has a 2.47 GAA and a .922 SV. Since Wedgewood was in the net on Friday against the Minnesota Wild, expect Blackwood to be in the crease on Saturday.

The Avalanche are 6-3-1 in the last 10 duels between the two sides, and they’ve won the last one, a 5-4 shootout win last March while Montembeault was in net, allowing four goals on 37 shots. Colorado was riding a ten-game winning streak until it lost 3-2 in the shootout to the Wild on Friday night.

The Canadiens will need to keep a close eye on scoring race leader Nathan MacKinnon, the center has seven goals and 10 assists for 17 points in 19 games against the Habs. As for former Canadiens player Lehkonen, he’s got five points in as many games against his former team, while stud defenseman Makar has 10 points in just nine duels with the Sainte-Flanelle.

Up front for the Canadiens, Cole Caufield will look to extend his point streak to at least 7; he has two goals and five assists over the last six games. The sniper has only four points in six games against Saturday afternoon’s hosts, and now would be a good time to increase that production. As for Zachary Bolduc, who has five points in the last two games, he’s got three goals in five duels with the Avs and will be eager to keep his own point streak going. Meanwhile, captain Nick Suzuki has nine points in as many games against Colorado.

Puck drop is set for 3:00 PM and you can catch the game on ALT, TSN2, RDS.

After the duel, Montreal will be making its way back home and will enjoy a deserved day off on Sunday before getting back to work in Brossard with a practice scheduled for 10:30 AM on Monday in readiness for the duel with the Ottawa Senators at the Bell Center on Tuesday night.

