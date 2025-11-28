What Should The Canadiens Be Willing To Give For Ryan O’Reilly?

As reported yesterday, according to Pierre LeBrun, the Montreal Canadiens are interested in Nashville Predators’ center Ryan O’Reilly. Given how well O’Reilly is playing and the kind of leadership and experience he provides, that’s hardly surprising. However, as one of the top options available on the market, he won’t be cheap.

LeBrun believes the price could be a first-round pick and an A-level prospect. The first-round pick part shouldn’t be an issue for the Canadiens. As long as they manage to get back in a respectable shape, their first-round pick shouldn’t be too high, and nowhere near the Gavin McKenna territory, but who does Barry Trotz consider an A-level prospect in the Canadiens’ organization?

Would he be interested in David Reinbacher? Jacob Fowler? Adam Engstrom? As things stand and given how things have gone since he was drafted, Reinbacher’s value is probably lower than it should be. The Habs' depth at right-shot defensemen isn't great, and trading him away for a temporary fix at center wouldn’t be excellent asset management.

Given how things are unfolding in the crease right now, Fowler seems like an untouchable player for the Canadiens’ management. Even if the Canadiens are not relying as much on their goaltenders as they once were because they are more productive offensively, having a game breaker in net is a crucial part of a winning team. Even if O’Reilly would be a massive addition to the Canadiens’ lineup, I can’t see a world in which Kent Hughes is willing to sacrifice Fowler to get him.

Then, there’s Engstrom, who’s been playing some incredible hockey in the AHL, earned himself a call-up and a first game in the NHL this past week. Was that because the Canadiens want to keep the likes of Jayden Struble and Arber Xhekaj on their toes, or does the Habs’ brass want to showcase him? This could be an intriguing possibility.

Perhaps Nashville would also want to test the water on Michael Hage and Alexander Zharovsky (he was drafted as a winger but has played as a center in the KHL this year). Still, it would make little sense to flip future possible centers for one that will be around for a season and a half or so.

I don’t see a possibility for a player like Owen Beck, Joshua Roy or Sean Farrell being enough to convince Trotz to send his most prized asset to Montreal, but could he be tempted to roll the dice on the often-injured Kaiden Guhle? Granted, he’s not a prospect anymore, but when he is playing, he’s incredibly useful to the team, and he's signed to a very team-friendly contract: he’s committed to four more seasons with a $5.55 M cap hit. Is Trotz a bit of a beating man? Time will tell…

