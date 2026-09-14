Canadiens and Senators Play Nail-Biter in Gatineau

Cover nearly had a fourth point when he took off on a breakaway early in the second, but Habs’ netminder Mikus Vecvanags made a spectacular save to keep the score at 3-1. Just like on Saturday, the Habs lacked discipline; this time it was Parker Trottier who got a prime seat in the box as the Sens deployed their power play. The Canadiens came out unscathed, however, and they even scored a second power-play goal through Josh Nadeau, who had scored in similar circumstances in the first. Mittelstadt also got an assist on each of his first two lamplighters.