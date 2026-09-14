Canadiens and Senators Play Nail-Biter in Gatineau

The Montreal Canadiens prospects and the Ottawa Senators prospects played a thrilling game in the last showdown of the Prospect Challenge in Gatineau.
The Montreal Canadiens’ prospects didn’t exactly shine in the first game of the Prospect Challenge, and they weren’t about to do the same on Sunday. Against the Ottawa Senators, the mini Habs proved to be quite a tenacious group and came from behind to secure a 5-4 shootout win. Montreal went with the same leadership group as in Game 1, with Luke Mittelstadt wearing the C and Dillan Brentley and Tyler Thorpe wearing the As.
Much like the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, the Sens had their fair share of high draft picks in the lineup. 32nd pick overall in the last draft, Jaxon Cover made quite an impression, with three points in the first period alone. Kasper Halttunen, who was picked 36th overall in the last draft, was also on the ice and got the first goal of the game. The Sens also had the son of former Hab Thomas Vanek, Blake Vanek, and Christian Kyrou, Jordan’s brother, on their roster.
Cover nearly had a fourth point when he took off on a breakaway early in the second, but Habs’ netminder Mikus Vecvanags made a spectacular save to keep the score at 3-1. Just like on Saturday, the Habs lacked discipline; this time it was Parker Trottier who got a prime seat in the box as the Sens deployed their power play. The Canadiens came out unscathed, however, and they even scored a second power-play goal through Josh Nadeau, who had scored in similar circumstances in the first. Mittelstadt also got an assist on each of his first two lamplighters.
The second frame saw plenty of extracurricular activity, with Wesley Roston dropping the mitts against Kaleb Dietsch and many players from both sides heading to the penalty box. It was almost like a real Montreal-Ottawa duel.
Montreal came out strong in the third, tying up the score with a shot from the point thanks to Jean-Samuel Daigneault before Nadeau completed his hat trick, once again scoring on a Mittelstadt assist.
Unfortunately for the Habs, though, Thorpe missed a hit, and it turned into a knee-on-knee collision, which sent him to the box. The Sens immediately tied up the game, with Cover getting his 4th assist of the game on Eskild Bakke Olsen’s goal. All tied up at the end of 60 minutes, the teams headed to three-on-three overtime, but nobody could break the deadlock.
Alexander Legkov pulled off a great move to give the Canadiens the lead in the shootout, and Vecvanags stood tall to stop Cover, while Parker Trottier scored as well for Montreal, giving the Habs a 5-4 win. While Ottawa had the best side on paper, the Habs were the better team on the night.