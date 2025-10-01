Canadiens: Big Battle In Quebec

It’s been 20 years since Quebec City lost its beloved Nordiques thanks to the need for a new building and the weakness of the Canadian dollar, but last night at Centre Videotron, Quebec showed it was ready for another team. The Centre Videotron was filled to the brim for the preseason tilt between the Montreal Canadiens and the Ottawa Senators. While the Sens were technically the local team, the Habs were clearly the crowd’s favourite.

Canadiens: Kicking Things Off In Quebec

Canadiens' Hutson Ranked Among NHL's Best Players

Canadiens: Crave’s Toujours Canadiens - Stephane Richer

A Fantastic First

Martin St-Louis had decided to test some new lines in this second-to-last preseason game, and one of his newly formed combinations wasted no time in paying dividends. Ivan Demidov may not have gotten an assist, but it was his play that led to the only goal of the first frame. The puck went from him, to Mike Matheson, to Alex Newhook, to Oliver Kapanen and finally, to the back of the net. The crowd erupted with joy as the Canadiens took a 1-0 lead.

Still fighting for a place in the lineup, Florian Xhekaj dropped the gloves against Jan Jenik, and if the younger Xhekaj couldn’t get a win against Nicholas Deslauriers last week, he certainly did this time. It was a spirited fight that saw him get the better of his opponent, much to the delight of everyone in attendance, especially the Canadiens players who weren’t playing but were watching from a box above the press gallery.

By making changes to his lines, the bench boss was clearly hoping to see a renewed level of effort from his men, and he certainly did. Demidov was relentless on the forecheck, forcing two turnovers. Kirby Dach dove in desperation to break up a shorthanded chance he created by missing the puck on a back pass. After 20 minutes, the Canadiens were up 1-0, and spirits were flying high in Quebec.

The Pack Mentality

St-Louis said earlier in camp that he wanted to see a pack mentality, and he was served in the second frame. After the Canadiens had scored another two goals, Hayden Hodgson hit Alex Newhook from behind, and the Habs collectively took exception. Carrier (who had scored the third goal) flew to his teammate's defense. Once that tilt was over, Xhekaj and Struble were talking to the Senators by center ice, and whatever was said led to two more fights breaking off. Jenik came out of it worse for wear, bleeding profusely.

It seems like the days of the Canadiens being labelled “soft” are truly over. Of course, being three defensemen down is not a brilliant outcome, but the coach wanted to see his team play harder to be more physical. Based on tonight, that box can be checked.

After the game, the bench boss said:

I liked how we behaved as a pack; we stuck together from a physical and grit standpoint, but what I liked even more was how we played hockey together as a pack. I think we played an excellent game, and we were there for one another.

When Things Go Too Far

- St-Louis on his team's performance

There’s a line that shouldn’t be crossed, especially when it comes to preseason hockey, and tonight, former Hab Nick Cousins crossed that line. To quote Friends, he was so far over the line that the line was a dot to him. In the final frame, the Canadiens’ rookie avoided his hit by the boards, and the Senators forward then decided to slash the Russian player in a very aggressive manner. St-Louis didn’t seem overly worried about Demidov in his post-game press conference, but things could have turned out very badly.

What should be taken away from this 5-0 win over the Senators, though, is not only the rough stuff, but the fact that several Habs players shone brightly. Demidov was an absolute force, and the truth of the matter is, if you let him control the puck too much, he will burn you. He finished his night with two assists, but was also instrumental in a couple of other goals. Kapanen had a strong game as well, putting six shots on net and scoring a goal. Newhook also picked up a pair of assists, and the line meshed very well.

As for Patrik Laine, who found himself on a line with Joe Veleno and Owen Beck, the coach said he thought he played very well at even strength throughout the game. The big Finn also scored a power-play goal and got three shots on net; it was a good response to what was a significant demotion.

Dach also had a solid game, not only because of his backchecking effort in the first frame, but offensively, he was very much involved and chasing the puck hard when the Habs weren’t in possession. He had two shots and got a goal and an assist, the lamplighter was a fantastic piece of hand-eye coordination as well, batting in a saucer pass for the goal. As always, Lane Hutson was very noticeable, with plenty of twists and turns that led to him scoring a goal and an assist as well.

Jakub Dobes saved the 16 shots he faced for the shutout, and it was also an excellent night for Brendan Gallagher, who was named the first star of the game thanks to his three assists and heard the sold-out building chant “Gally, Gally, Gally!” as it was announced.

Will tonight’s events alter St-Louis’ plans for the last preseason game? He’s giving himself a few days to think about it…

Follow Karine on X @KarineHains Bluesky @karinehains.bsky.social and Threads @karinehains.

Bookmark The Hockey News Canadiens' page for all the news and happenings around the Canadiens.

Join the discussion by signing up to the Canadiens' roundtable on The Hockey News.