Canadiens: Kicking Things Off In Quebec

For the last couple of years, the Montreal Canadiens had a little getaway to Mont Tremblant before the start of the season. This year, the getaway will take place in Quebec City, as the Habs are playing there on Tuesday night against the Ottawa Senators.

It remains a preseason game, however, and unsurprisingly, the Canadiens will not be using their complete lineup. Captain Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Juraj Slafkovsky will not be playing, just like Kaiden Guhle and Noah Dobson. Given the fact that both blueliners have been dealing with groin issues, their absence is not a shock.

At the morning skate, the only line that remained the same as it was yesterday was the one formed by Ivan Demidov, Alex Newhook, and Oliver Kapanen. Zack Bolduc, who was put on the second line with Kirby Dach and Patrik Laine on Monday, will be skating with the center and Brendan Gallagher against the Sens. Meanwhile, Florian Xhekaj will be taking Gallagher’s spot alongside Jake Evans and Josh Anderson. In contrast, the fourth line will be made up by Joe Veleno, Owen Beck, and Patrik Laine.

This is an interesting mix; it gets a final audition for the younger Xhekaj, Veleno, and Owen Beck, but it also sends a message to Laine. If he wants a role in the top six, he’s going to have to earn it. He’s not with Bolduc and Dach tonight, and while it’s still early, this is clearly a way for Martin St-Louis to show the big Finn that he has some options this year and that he won’t be as patient as he was last season. This is Laine’s second year with the Canadiens, and while he didn’t play for the whole season during the 2024-25 campaign, he played enough to know what’s expected of him and what he needs to do at both ends of the ice.

Asked about losing an opportunity to see if he could create chemistry between Dach and Laine on Tuesday night, the bench boss replied:

Not really, it’s not like the players don’t know each other already. We’re trying to make up lines and see what they’ll give us so that we can keep evaluating.

On the blueline, St-Louis decided to do some mix and match as well. For the first time since the start of camp, Jayden Struble will be skating with Alexandre Carrier, who is already secured in the fifth defenseman’s spot. As for Arber Xhekaj, he will be skating alongside Lane Hutson, while Mike Matheson will be paired with Adam Engstrom.

Speaking about his lines, the coach says that the team now has a good idea who their first line is, but for the rest, they’ll see as they go. It’s not the first time the coach has said that, and it gives the impression that he wants to temper player expectations when it comes to time on ice. With more options come more possibilities to upset some players if they are not playing the role they would like to play. It’s a reality St-Louis will have to deal with this year, both when it comes to its even-strength lines and to the power play.

In net, St-Louis confirmed that Jakub Dobes will be on duty for the whole game, which is a hint that he’s done well enough to deserve to be Samuel Montembeault’s backup this season, just like he was to finish the last campaign. This is not good news for Kaapo Kahkonen, however, and he’ll more than likely be put on waivers soon to be reassigned to the Laval Rocket.

The coach plans to have a more complete team on Saturday when the two teams meet again, this time at the Bell Center. While St-Louis hasn’t said it yet, Samuel Montembeault will likely be on duty for that game.

The Canadiens will have a day off on Wednesday in Quebec, and they’ll then hold a couple of public training sessions on Thursday and Friday. They’ll be back in Brossard for the morning skate on Saturday morning.

