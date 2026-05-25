Could the Canadiens end up dealing Josh Anderson this summer?
In a recent article for Daily Faceoff, Matt Larkin took a look at 10 NHL players who have the potential to be moved this summer due to salary cap reasons. Among the players who Larkin mentioned was Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson.
"Jettisoning Anderson’s cap hit would help a lot. Brendan Gallagher is another option, but Anderson is younger and has been a lineup mainstay this postseason, so he has more value. There’s a use for his blend of size and speed somewhere," Larkin wrote.
When noting that Anderson has a $5.5 million cap hit until the end of next season, the Canadiens would certainly free up a decent amount of money if they dealt him. It is also no secret that the 6-foot-3 winger has been the subject of trade speculation often during his time with the Canadiens.
However, trading Anderson would come with some real risk for the Canadiens. Hard-nosed forwards like Anderson are incredibly important for contenders to have, so the Canadiens would create a real hole in their lineup if they moved him. Replacing him would not be the easiest of tasks for the Habs.
In 72 games this season with the Canadiens, Anderson recorded 14 goals, 23 points, 90 penalty minutes, and 129 hits. He has also had a strong post-season this spring, as he has five goals, seven points, and a plus-10 rating in 16 games.