Canadiens: Bouncing Back Against Buffalo

After a disappointing loss to the New York Rangers on Saturday night, the Montreal Canadiens will be hoping to bounce back when they take on the Buffalo Sabres on Monday night at the Bell Centre. Puck drop is scheduled a bit later than usual at 7:30 PM since it will be broadcasted on Amazon Prime.

The Habs have won their last four duels with the Sabres and seven of the last 10 games between the two sides, so the Buffalo outfit may be just what the doctor ordered for Montreal. Tonight will be the first of four matches this season with the other three taking place in January.

Starting goaltenders have yet to be confirmed for the game, but it will be interesting to see if Martin St-Louis gives the nod to Samuel Montembeault after his tough outing on Saturday. So far this season, the Canadiens’ number one goalie has a 3.26 goals-against average and a .857 save percentage in four games. Meanwhile, his backup Jakub Dobes shows a 1.46 GAA and a .940 SV in two games. Montembeault has given up 13 goals in four games while Dobes has only conceded three in two games.

Montembeault has taken on the Sabres 10 times in his career and shows a 5-5-0 record with a 3.04 GAA and a .905 SV. Meanwhile, Dobes has won his only game against Lindy Ruff’s men according only two goals and finishing his night with a .920 SV. The Canadiens didn’t hold a practice yesterday, but there will be a morning skate at the Bell Centre at 10:30, which is when we should be told who will be in net.

As for the visitors, they’ve had a rough start to the season and have a 2-3-0 record, and they’ve lost their only game on the road so far. Alex Lyon has been in the net for all five games so far and he has respectable stats with a 2.43 GAA and a .929 SV. He’s taken on the Canadiens six times in his career so far and has a 4-2-0 record with a 3.15 GAA and a .879 SV.

As for backup Colten Ellis, he’s never taken on the Habs or any other team in the NHL so far. The 25-year-old QMJHL product has alternated between the ECHL and the AHL in his pro career so far and was picked up on waivers by the Sabres from the St. Louis Blues organization prior to the start of the season. A move prompted by the fact that Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is on LTIR with a lower-body injury and that prospect Devon Levi has had a tough time in the NHL last year (2-7-0, 4.12 GAA and .872 SV) and is currently in the AHL. He has won both of his games with the Rochester Americans so far this season, but he has a 3.50 GAA and a .877 SV.

The Sabres have now missed the playoffs for the last 14 seasons and the fans’ patience is understandably wearing thin. The fans are already wearing paper bags on their head in the stands, and it took only three games for a Sabres jersey to be thrown on the ice by a disappointed fan.

Alex Tuch and Rasmus Dahlin have always had good games against the Canadiens, the former has 18 points in as many games while the later has 18 points as well but in 20 games. Tage Thompson completes the top three points producers against Montreal with 16 points in as many games. After the team’s 0-3 start, Thompson downplayed the significance of such a rubbish start, saying the Sabres needed to look forward and not backwards. Since then, the Sabres have beaten the Ottawa Senators 8-4 and the repeat Stanley Cup Champions Florida Panthers 3-0.

As for the Canadiens, Brendan Gallagher has been the Habs most productive forward against them with 24 points, but he needed 43 games to get them. Meanwhile, captain Nick Suzuki has 18 points in just 17 duels. Patrik Laine and Mike Matheson complete the top three with 14 points each against Buffalo. The former gathered them in 15 games while the latter needed 33 games to reach that total.

While we know Kaiden Guhle won’t be back in the lineup for a while since he’s sidelined for four-to-six weeks, it will be interesting to see if Laine and Kirby Dach are ready to reintegrate the lineup, we should find out at morning skate or at the latest when Martin St-Louis speaks to the media afterwards.

