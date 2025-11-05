Canadiens Call Up Defenseman From AHL

The Montreal Canadiens have made a roster move, as they have recalled defenseman Marc Del Gaizo from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Laval Rocket.

With this roster move, the Canadiens will now have an extra defenseman on their roster for their road game against the New Jersey Devils on Nov. 6.

Del Gaizo joined the Canadiens this off-season after signing a one-year, two-way contract with them in free agency. This was after he recorded two goals, seven assists, nine points, and a minus-3 rating in 46 games this past season with the Nashville Predators. He also posted eight goals, 12 points, and a plus-10 rating in 30 AHL games with the Milwaukee Admirals in 2024-25.

Del Gaizo has played in six games this season with Laval, where he has recorded one assist, four penalty minutes, and a plus-2 rating.

In 55 career NHL games over two seasons, Del Gaizo has recorded two goals, 10 assists, 12 points, 23 penalty minutes, 63 blocks, and 91 hits.