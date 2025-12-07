Canadiens Call Up Goalie From AHL

The Montreal Canadiens have made a roster move ahead of their Dec. 7 matchup against the St. Louis Blues, as they have called up goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Laval Rocket.

The Canadiens announced that goaltender Samuel Montembeault is sick. As a result, the Canadiens have called up Kahkonen, and he will be backing up Jakub Dobes against the Blues.

Kahkonen has played in nine games this season for Laval, where he has posted a 6-2-0 record, a .895 save percentage, and a 2.81 goals-against average. This is after the Canadiens signed the 29-year-old goaltender to a one-year, $1.15 million contract during this off-season.

Kahkonen has appeared in 140 career NHL games over six seasons split between the Minnesota Wild, San Jose Sharks, New Jersey Devils, and Colorado Avalanche, where he has recorded a 49-68-15 record, a 3.34 goals-against average, and a 3.34 goals-against average.