Canadiens Call Up Gritty Forward From AHL

The Montreal Canadiens have made a roster move, as they have announced that they have recalled forward Sammy Blais from their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Laval Rocket.

The Canadiens claimed Blais back off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs back in late November. This was after Blais posted one goal, two assists, three points, and 28 hits in eight games for the Maple Leafs this season.

Since being claimed off waivers by the Canadiens, Blais has recorded three goals, six assists, nine points, and a plus-2 rating in nine games with Laval. Now, after landing this call-up to the Canadiens' roster, he will be aiming to impress.

With Blais being called up, the Canadiens now have another gritty forward with plenty of experience to work with for their bottom six.

In 265 career NHL games over eight seasons split between the St. Louis Blues, New York Rangers, St. Louis Blues, and Maple Leafs, Blais has posted 28 goals, 46 assists, 74 points, 126 penalty minutes, and 863 hits.