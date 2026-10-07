Canadiens Call Up Jacob Fowler After Sam Montembeault Exits Practice
Oct 7, 2026 10:40 PM
The Canadiens have called up Fowler.
The Montreal Canadiens have announced that they have recalled goaltender Jacob Fowler from the AHL's Laval Rocket.
Fowler being called up to the Canadiens' roster comes after goaltender Sam Montembeault left practice with an apparent injury.
With Montembeault leaving practice, it makes sense that the Canadiens have called up Fowler. The Canadiens are set to face the Nashville Predators on Thursday and need to have two goalies available for the contest. Thus, if Montembeault ends up not being good to go, Fowler can step in, whether he's Montreal's starter or backup for the game.
Fowler has made two appearances this season with the Rocket, where he has a .945 save percentage and a 1.53 goals-against average. This is after he had a 9-6-2 record, a .908 save percentage, and a 2.43 goals-against average in 17 games for the Canadiens last season.
As for Montembeault, he has yet to make an appearance this season for the Habs. In 25 games last season for Montreal, he had a 10-8-4 record, an .872 save percentage, and a 3.43 goals-against average.
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