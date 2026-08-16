Canadiens Can Forget About Hage, For Now

If you are still holding out some hope for Michael Hage to join the Montreal Canadiens this season, you can stop. On the latest edition of the Basu and Godin Notebook, Arpon Basu and Marc-Antoine Godin interviewed Brandon Naurato, Hage’s coach with the Michigan Wolverines. They asked him if the Habs prospect would be back with the Big-10 club for a junior year, and the coach didn’t hesitate to say he would be. He added that he wasn’t speaking for Hage, but that it was what the youngster told him and that he trusted him. There’s no denying the Canadiens would have loved to have Hage now, and Jeff Gorton's comments saying that a lot can change over an offseason and the youngster may change his mind clearly showed that.