Canadiens’ Caufield Named 31st Best Player In NHL

As for his offensive contribution in the playoffs, Caufield was quick to say that he “sucked” in the postseason during the locker room clear-out day. Why? Because 10 of his 13 points came on the power play (77% of his points), meaning he didn’t have as much of an impact at even strength in the postseason as he did in the regular season (33% of his points came on the power play in the regular season), and he understandably wasn’t happy about that. Still, his contribution shouldn’t be dismissed even if it came on the man-advantage, but the fact that Caufield is his own harshest critic bodes well for the future, and it’s obvious that the next time the Habs play in the playoffs, he will be doing his best to reverse the trend.