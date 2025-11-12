Canadiens: Caufield Wouldn’t Make Team USA Right Now

Speaking on RDS yesterday, Pierre LeBrun stated that, according to his information, if the Team USA roster was picked today, Cole Caufield would not make the lineup despite being second in the league in goals with 12 (Nathan MacKinnon has 14), making him the top American scorer.

That’s quite disappointing news for the Montreal Canadiens’ sniper, who’s currently on pace for 62 goals and 92 points. Both would be career highs for the 24-year-old, especially because both Matthew and Brady Tkachuk are injured. Granted, they are due to return in December (there could be delays in their recovery, that’s not an exact science), but still, if the door isn’t open for Caufield when they are sidelined, it’s hard to imagine when it could be.

As I’ve written before, the Olympic tournament is not the same as the Four Nations Face-Off. If the Americans want to play the same kind of hockey they did in the NHL-sponsored tournament, they may not be as successful. The type of hockey played at the Olympics is not as gritty or physical as what we see daily in the NHL. The referees call more penalties and give the players less leeway.

While the Americans may consider they have a full house for their top six, it’s worth remembering that in the United States National Team development program, Caufield had fantastic chemistry with Jack Hughes, who was on the team for the 4 Nations and should also be on the team for the Olympics unless an injury occurs.

If GM Bill Guerin and assistant GMs Bill Zito, Chris Drury, and Tom Fitzgerald elect to go without Caufield and Team USA struggles to score goals, it will be hard to justify that decision, especially since Caufield has proven to be not only a prolific but also a clutch scorer. This year, he set a new franchise record for the Habs with his 11th overtime goal, and last season he had eight game-winning goals, seven in 2023-24. This season, he’s got three in 16 games, on pace for 15 in an 82-game season.

NHL (@NHL) on X

COLE CAUFIELD ENDS IT WITH TWO SECONDS TO GO IN OVERTIME! 🚨 And that's @Energizer OT winners in back-to-back games for him!

Furthermore, Caufield now plays a complete game and can be a pain on the forecheck. Not because he’s a wrecking ball who hits left, right and center, but because of his skating, his tenacity and his active stick. That’s the kind of game that can wear an opponent down and help draw penalties. This season, more than ever, he’s able to create opportunities for himself.

For the Canadiens, Caufield not making the Olympics could be a plus because of the extra rest he would get in February, but what kind of effect could it have on him mentally? Would he use the snub as motivation, or would it get him down? I believe the first option is more likely, given his usual sunny disposition, but there’s no doubt that the sniper would love to live the Olympic experience, and he deserves it.

