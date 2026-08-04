Canadiens’ Classic Look Shouldn’t Be Messed With

The Athletic came up with a list of one jersey each NHL team should bring back, but they drew a blank for two teams, including the Montreal Canadiens. It's quite easy to understand why.
In a feature article, The Athletic’s staff wrote a piece focusing on one jersey each NHL team should bring back, but there were two exceptions. The writers explained that the Utah Mammoth hadn’t had time to wear that many jerseys and the only one they had worn aside from their current one was the “painfully generic” one that had Utah written on the front. They looked just like the PWHL initial jerseys, and it’s quite understandable that nobody wants to bring that back. The other exception? The league’s most storied franchise, the Montreal Canadiens.
Unlike the Mammoth, the Canadiens have worn a lot of different jerseys, but none has come close to their now-regular jersey, which has a classic look and is a sign of respect to the oldest franchise in the league. During their centennial year, the Habs wore six different jerseys: a blue one featuring a simple C, a red and green one which had a C in a maple leaf, the barbershop one, which had red, white and blue stripes, a maple leaf and a C, a red, white and blue one with a C that contained an A, and two more which are closer to the current look.
There were also a few Winter and Heritage classic jerseys; the ones they wore in 2003 against the Edmonton Oilers and in 2011 against the Calgary Flames weren’t special, but their 2016 one against the Boston Bruins was a slick one. It was white with a big blue stripe between two small red stripes, featured a white C with an H inside in a vintage font, and had the planet on the sleeve stripes. Their first game wearing it was a 5-1 domination of the Bruins in Foxboro and will always bring nice memories back to Canadiens’ fans.
Then there was the one the Habs wore for the NHL 100th anniversary and in which they lost 3-0 against the Ottawa Senators. The performance was atrocious, but the jersey was slick, with an added silver stripe on the sleeves featuring the years in which the Habs won the Stanley Cup.
Of course, Montreal took part in the NHL’s retro reverse trend, putting out a bright blue jersey for the first year, which was actually quite pleasing to the eye, but didn’t bring them much joy. As nice as the jerseys were, they had to wait for their fifth game wearing them to finally get a 5-4 shootout win over the Vancouver Canucks, and then their last game with the blue jersey had to be postponed because of the COVID protocol.
Finally, last AND least, the famous baby blue jerseys the Canadiens wore in the second year of the retro reverse trend. Those were a tribute to Montreal’s defunct MLB team, the Montreal Expos, but the Habs really struggled to find success wearing them, with Martin St-Louis even saying:
I think the hockey gods- I mean, this is an historical franchise (and) the guys who wore those jerseys 50 years ago, red and white, are looking down and saying: 'What are you guys doing? We probably get what we deserve, based on how historical this franchise is. I don’t know what next year will bring, but I hope it’s not those jerseys.
The coach’s dislike came from the fact that in their first seven games wearing the alternate jersey, the Habs had a 0-6-1 record. They finally managed to break the curse with a 4-3 overtime win over the New York Islanders in their eighth game wearing the powder blue jersey, but nobody in their right mind would want to bring them back; it’s bad enough that second mascot Metal wears one.
Personally, I wouldn’t be against bringing back the 2016 Winter Classic jersey, and the first retro reverse might have been a close second had it not been for all the losses it led the Canadiens to.