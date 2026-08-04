Canadiens’ Classic Look Shouldn’t Be Messed With

Unlike the Mammoth, the Canadiens have worn a lot of different jerseys, but none has come close to their now-regular jersey, which has a classic look and is a sign of respect to the oldest franchise in the league. During their centennial year, the Habs wore six different jerseys: a blue one featuring a simple C, a red and green one which had a C in a maple leaf, the barbershop one, which had red, white and blue stripes, a maple leaf and a C, a red, white and blue one with a C that contained an A, and two more which are closer to the current look.