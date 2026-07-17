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Canadiens’ Coach’s Son Signs First Professional Contract

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Karine Hains
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Ryan St-Louis is following in his father's footsteps, but he still has a long way to go before he can aspire to follow him into the Hall of Fame.

Last month, on June 26th, new Vancouver Canucks coach Manny Malhotra lived out many fathers’ dreams: he saw his son drafted by an NHL team, and to make things even better, his son Caleb was drafted by his own team. Not every dad, even if they played in the NHL and made it to the Hall of Fame, gets to live that special moment. Montreal Canadiens’ coach Martin St-Louis hasn’t had the joy of experiencing it yet, as his son Ryan once again went undrafted.

However, on Wednesday, it was announced that the 23-year-old had signed an AHL contract with the Abbotsford Canucks. The 5-foot-10 and 181-pound winger is a product of the US National Team program who has spent one season with Northeastern in the NCAA before heading to the Dubuque Fighting Saints in the USHL for a year in which he was an alternate captain and picked up 72 points in just 58 games. From there, he headed back to the NCAA with the Bown University Bears. In 83 games with them, he scored 68 points.

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In his last season with the Bears, he was the team captain and picked up 15 points in 30 games, and he was a Hobey Baker Memorial Award nominee, although he didn’t finish in the top-10 finalist lists. Though it would be understandable if the young man was disappointed about not being drafted, his father is the living proof that it doesn’t matter if you are willing to work your own way to the NHL.

The Canadiens’ coach was also undrafted before playing 1,134 NHL games and totaling 1,033 points. When the Habs hosted the NHL draft in 2022, he came to the stage to give a speech to the crowd’s applause, and he couldn’t help but say, “So that’s what that feels like”, a quick wink at the fact that he had never been on the draft podium. Now, when he attends the Canadiens’ development camp in the summer, he gives the players a speech about how hard it is to make it to the NHL and that being drafted is just one way to get there. From there, you have to make the right choices to make it to the promised land. Guest coach Caroline Ouellette was particularly impressed by his speech and just how fascinated the players were, hanging on his every word. That speech can come in handy now at the family home.

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Montreal CanadiensMartin St-LouisVancouver Canucks
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