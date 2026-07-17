Canadiens’ Coach’s Son Signs First Professional Contract

The Canadiens’ coach was also undrafted before playing 1,134 NHL games and totaling 1,033 points. When the Habs hosted the NHL draft in 2022, he came to the stage to give a speech to the crowd’s applause, and he couldn’t help but say, “So that’s what that feels like”, a quick wink at the fact that he had never been on the draft podium. Now, when he attends the Canadiens’ development camp in the summer, he gives the players a speech about how hard it is to make it to the NHL and that being drafted is just one way to get there. From there, you have to make the right choices to make it to the promised land. Guest coach Caroline Ouellette was particularly impressed by his speech and just how fascinated the players were, hanging on his every word. That speech can come in handy now at the family home.