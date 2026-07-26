Canadiens' Cole Caufield Given Massive Prediction For Next Season

Montreal Canadiens star forward Cole Caufield had an amazing 2025-26 season.
In 81 games with the Habs this past campaign, he set new career highs with 51 goals and 88 points in 81 games. He was a major reason why the Canadiens took another notable step in the right direction last season.
Yet, as great as Caufield was last season, he is now being predicted to be even better in 2026-27.
With how good of a scorer Caufield is, it would not be surprising if he ended up winning the Maurice Richard Trophy next season. He, of course, will need to stay consistent and healthy to do so, but he undoubtedly has the potential to.
At just 25 years old, Caufield is still young enough that he may not have hit his ceiling yet. He is continuing to build on his chemistry with linemates Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky, so he could very well have a special season in 2026-27.
It will be interesting to see if Caufield can end up winning the Maurice Richard Trophy next season from here.