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Canadiens Confirm Previously Reported Hire

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Michael DeRosa
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The Canadiens have confirmed this move.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the Montreal Canadiens were adding Derek Lalonde to their coaching staff. Now, the Habs have officially confirmed it.

The Canadiens announced on Monday that they have named Lalonde as their associate coach. 

Lalonde joining the Canadiens organization comes after he spent last season as an assistant coach for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Now, he is officially joining the other side of the historic rivalry after landing this associate coach gig with the Canadiens.

Before his time with the Maple Leafs, Lalonde was the head coach of the Detroit Red Wings for three seasons from 2022-23 to 2024-25. The 53-year-old had an 89-86-23 record during his three-year stint with Detroit before he was fired on Dec. 26, 2024. 

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Lalonde was also an assistant coach for the Tampa Bay Lightning from 2018-19 to 2021-22. He won two Stanley Cup championships during his time with the Bolts. 

It will now be interesting to see how much of an impact Lalonde can make as the Canadiens' new associate coach from here. 

Montreal CanadiensDerek Lalonde
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