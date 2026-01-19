Canadiens Could Be Good Trade Fit For Blue Jackets Star

If the Canadiens want to add to their forward group, they should consider targeting this Blue Jackets veteran.
The Montreal Canadiens currently have a 27-15-7 record and are in third place in the Atlantic Division standings. With this, they are setting themselves up to be buyers at the 2026 NHL trade deadline.
The Columbus Blue Jackets, on the other hand, could very well be sellers if they don't jump up the standings soon. The Blue Jackets are currently sixth in the Metropolitan Division standings and are six points behind the Buffalo Sabres for the final wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.
If the Blue Jackets end up being sellers this season, one player who the Canadiens should have on their radar is Boone Jenner.
Jenner has been discussed in the rumor mill as a trade candidate, as he is a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA). If the Blue Jackets do make their captain available, he is a player who Montreal should seriously consider making a big push for.
If the Canadiens brought in Jenner, he would give them an impactful forward who chips in offensively, kills penalties, and plays a heavy game. He would also provide the Canadiens with another player who can play both down the middle and on the wing, which certainly would come in handy.
Jenner is also in the middle of a strong season with the Blue Jackets. In 34 games this campaign with the Blue Jackets, the 6-foot-2 forward has posted eight goals, 24 points, and 75 hits. With numbers like these, he would give the Canadiens' forward group a nice boost if acquired.