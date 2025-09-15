Canadiens: Dach’s Big Opportunity?

Much has been written about Kirby Dach this summer. There were rumours of setbacks in his rehab from yet another knee injury, and people wondered if he would be ready to start the season with the rest of the Montreal Canadiens. So much so that at the team’s golf tournament, it was one of the first questions asked of Jeff Gorton.

The executive vice president of hockey operations put an end to speculations and said:

Kirby looks great, he feels great, and he’s healthy. We have a plan in place to get him ready for opening night, so that’s what we’re going to try to do. We might be a little bit slow off the mark with him, but our plan is to have him on opening night.

- Gorton on Dach

As for coach Martin St-Louis, he sounded optimistic about what Dach would be able to do this season:

You know, I talked to Kirby quite a bit this summer. He’s worked really hard, he’s looked great, and he’s progressing to be ready for the season. We know what Kirby’s capable of. I think he’s done everything this summer to get back to that. We’ll see, but I’m very encouraged.

- St-Louis on Dach

This is an interesting comment from the coach, especially since in the postseason availability, the Habs’ brass was vocal about the fact that Dach didn’t show up for camp in great shape. It sounds like the center has taken the comments to heart and has taken the necessary steps not to fall into the same trap.

Given the fact that the Canadiens were unable to add a second-line center, all signs point to Dach getting yet another kick at the can, even though St-Louis wouldn’t confirm that, but logic and the process of elimination lead us to believe that will be the case.

It won’t be his first attempt at filling the crucial role, but this time around, it looks like he will have a fantastic talent on his wing in the person of Ivan Demidov. While traditionally, the pivot is known as the player who drives the line, the organization believes a winger can do it as well, as Gorton explained:

No, I think we all see it, everyone sees it, Tony, that he can make plays and that he’s a very gifted player and that he wants the moment. That’s really important to be that kind of player you’re talking about, to have those qualities. I don’t think it’s too soon. It wasn’t too soon for Lane to do what he did, and it’s not too soon for Ivan to do what he wants to do. Can he drive a line? We think he can. Can he do it tomorrow? I don’t know, we’ll find out. But I think the early signs are pretty good.

- Gorton on Demidov driving a line

When he was acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks, Dach signed a four-year “show me” deal. However, due to injuries, he hasn’t had many opportunities to prove himself. Now, as he enters the final year of his contract, he’s in do-or-die territory.

Speaking to RDS’ Marc Denis, St-Louis wouldn’t confirm the plan is for Dach to center the second line, but he did say he has an idea of what he wants to start with, and he’ll make a change if it doesn’t work. The plan is to get someone there consistently as soon as possible; it will be up to Dach to seize that opportunity.

