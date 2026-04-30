Canadiens’ Danault Showed He Was Worthy Of Second-Round Pick

Phil’s been awesome for us all year. Ever since he’s come in, he’s really steadied our lineup. I mean, as a young centerman, there’s so much you learn from him, how good he is on draws and how responsible he is on the ice. He’s definitely a treat to have, his veteran leadership, his presence in the room and on the bench to kind of calm things down, and if we need a shift, he’s willing to go out there and put the puck in deep, and work to create momentum for the next line out there.