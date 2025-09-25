Canadiens Defender Is Important Piece This Season

The Montreal Canadiens are entering this upcoming season with the expectation of taking another step forward. It is understandable, as they got back into the playoffs in 2024-25 and followed that up by having a good off-season.

One of the strongest parts of the Canadiens' roster heading into the new campaign is undoubtedly their blueline. They acquired star defenseman Noah Dobson from the New York Islanders, have the reigning Calder Memorial Trophy winner Lane Hutson, and a defender who recorded 62 points during the 2023-24 season in Mike Matheson.

Yet, Kaiden Guhle is another defenseman who is an incredibly important part of the Canadiens' roster heading into 2025-26. The left-shot defenseman is expected to have a big role with the Canadiens this campaign and will undoubtedly be relied upon because of his steady defensive play.

Canadiens Prospect Is Big Player To Watch

Canadiens: Slafkovsky Is Playing Big

Where Are The Canadiens In The Power Rankings?

Furthermore, with Guhle still being only 23 years old, he also has the potential to improve even further as he continues to gain more experience. Because of this, he is undoubtedly a big player to watch this season for the Habs.

In 55 games this past season with the Canadiens, Guhle recorded six goals, 12 assists, 18 points, 104 hits, 124 blocks, and a plus-6 rating. Overall, it was a solid third NHL season for the 2020 first-round pick, and it will be intriguing to see what he does in 2025-26 from here.