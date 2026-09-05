Canadiens Defenseman Is Entering A Make-Or-Break Season

This is an important season for this Canadiens blueliner.
Montreal Canadiens defenseman Jayden Struble is entering an important season in 2026-27. The 24-year-old blueliner will be in the final season of his two-year, $2.825 million and a pending restricted free agent because of it.
With Struble entering a contract year, it is crucial for him to have a strong season for the Canadiens. If he does, it will help his chances of sticking around on the Canadiens' roster beyond this campaign.
It is no secret that Struble is one of the defensemen on the Canadiens' roster who is fighting to cement himself as a regular in their lineup. Due to this, if he struggles this season, it will only create more questions about his future in Montreal.
With that, there is no question that Struble is a player who Habs fans should be keeping an eye on this season. When noting that he is only 171 games and three seasons into his NHL career, he has the potential to hit a new level for Montreal. It will be intriguing to see if he can do just that in what feels like a make-or-break campaign for him.
In 59 games last season for Montreal, Struble posted two goals, 10 assists, 12 points, 115 hits, a plus-4 rating.