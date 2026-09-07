Canadiens Defenseman Is Extension Candidate To Watch

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Alexandre Carrier is entering the final season of his contract in 2026-27.
Since being acquired by the Canadiens from the Nashville Predators during the 2024-25 season, Carrier has been a nice part of their blueline. Due to this, it is fair to wonder if the Canadiens could look to sign Carrier to a contract extension during this season.
Carrier has been a strong fit on Montreal's roster, so it would be understandable if they aimed to keep him around beyond this upcoming season. This is especially so when noting that he has been a good veteran mentor for Montreal's younger defensemen.
Carrier appeared in 73 games during this past season with the Canadiens, where he recorded seven goals, 15 assists, 22 points, 155 blocks, and a plus-2 rating. This is after he recorded two goals, 16 assists, 18 points, 120 blocks, and a plus-4 rating in 51 games for Montreal during the 2024-25 season after being acquired fromNashville. With numbers like these, he has done well in Montreal.
With that, Carrier could be worth keeping for the Canadiens if he continues to perform well for them this season. A short-term contract extension would probably make the most sense for Montreal, but we will need to wait and see if they end up extending him before next summer from here.